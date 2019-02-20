Pakistan’s envoy Maleeha briefs UN top brass on latest situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday apprised the UN top brass about the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Maleeha Lodhi called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations. During the meeting, she briefed the secretary general about latest developments and the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She asked Antonio Guterres to play a role in helping to deescalate tensions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan’s envoy to the UN also called on the UN Security Council President, Anatolio Ndong Mba and briefed him about the situation in the region.

She also informed the security council president about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public statement in which he offered dialogue to India, but also said that Pakistan would respond if India embarked on any misadventure.

While giving a policy statement over the Pulwama attack in the occupied Kashmir that killed nearly 40 Indian army personnel on Feb 14, the premier on Feb 19 sternly responded to India’s blame game against Pakistan. “I have been hearing and seeing on Indian media that their politicians are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India attacks, then Pakistan will not think but retaliate,” he cautioned.

PM Khan assured to investigate the perpetrators of Pulwama attack if India shares “actionable intelligence with Pakistan.”

He stressed that the Kashmir issue is like the Afghan conflict, which will only be resolved through talks.

