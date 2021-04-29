Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise to over $23bn

Pakistan Foreign Reserves

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $16.42 billion during the week ending on April 23, showing an increase of $384 million.

According to the central bank, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23.52 billion after an increase of $300 million.

Net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $7 billion.

On April 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NA-249: Election officials write police to act against code violation

Pakistan

PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 02

Pakistan

PM wants Jahangir Tareen to fight cases against him like Opp: Imran Ismail

Business

No more kebabs for bitcoins

[X] Close