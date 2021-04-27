PM Imran to announce two new projects under Roshan Digital Account scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch two projects for overseas Pakistanis who have availed from the Roshan Digital Account scheme in his address on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Senator Faisal Javed.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Faisal Javed said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was launching two new initiatives for overseas Pakistan under the Roshan Digital Account scheme.

“Roshan Apni Car [and] Roshan Samaaji Khidmat as we celebrate RDA reaching USD 1 Billion mark,” he said while further announcing that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing overseas Pakistanis on Thursday at 11:00 am.

“Since the launch of #RoshanDigitalAccount Scheme by PM Imran Khan on the 10th Sep, 2020, more than 120,000 accounts have been opened and more than USD 1 billion worth of foreign remittances have been brought in these accounts,” the Senator announced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to thank overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

