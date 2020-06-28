Pakistan’s miseries due to PPP, PMLN’s 35 year rule: Federal Ministers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz and Hammad Azhar holding a press conference on Sunday rebutted a a press conference held earlier in the day by the opposition rejecting the annual budget, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Information said that the country’s miseries are largely due to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Faraz said that the PPP government resorted to an ‘all talk but no walk’ policy in tackling the coronavirus situation in Sindh.

He further stated that the two parties who have ruled Pakistan for decades have only swelled up their bank accounts after each term in the office and bought properties abroad and is now crying a river on coronavirus.

He added that the country was facing very tough circumstances and the opposition is busy prancing and dancing around the situation to gain maximum political benefit with next to no intent of helping the masses.

The minister also claimed that the PMLN was riling up the people of Pakistan against the government and inciting mutiny.

Federal Minister Finance, Hammad Azhar said on the occasion said that the PTI government has not imposed a single new tax in the budget rather has given the maximum relief possible within dire economic circumstances.

He also said that the the opposition’s rejection of the budget was nonsensical and made it apparent that they are only concerned about their capital.

Azhar also said that the PTI government reduced oil prices in a historic move but the opposition continued playing politics on the matter.

Federal Minister for Post and Communications, Murad Saeed inquired from PPP and PMLN on the whereabouts of Punjab and Sindh’s health and education allocated annually for the past 35 years their rule.

Saeed also said that the Prime Minister has already warned the nation that PPP and PMLN only believe in playing the blame game and doing no work on the ground.

