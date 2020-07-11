Pakistan’s recoveries from COVID-19 top 153,000

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 2,752 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 246,351 and fatalities to 5,123.

2,752 new cases were detected after 23,569 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

88,094 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 153,134 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,148,58 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

102,368 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 85,991 in Punjab, 29,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,128 in Balochistan, 13,927 in Islamabad, 1,532 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,630 in Gilgit Baltistan.

23,569 corona tests were carried out during this period.

Global coronavirus cases

At least 12,361,580 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,593,400 are now considered recovered.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 133,542 deaths from 3,144,472 cases. At least 969,111 people have been declared recovered.

Read More: Sindh reports 1,468 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 556,140 people.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 69,184 deaths from 1,755,779 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,650 deaths from 288,133 cases, Italy with 34,938 deaths from 242,639 cases and Mexico with 33,526 deaths from 282,283 cases.

Comments

comments