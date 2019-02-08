Pakistan’s team to present stance in Kulbhushan case on Feb 19: FM

MANCHESTER: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan’s legal team would present its stance in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on February 19.

Speaking at a reception in Manchester, he said Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed involvement in subversive activities carried out in Pakistan.

The minister said the government had effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir in the British Parliament and it wanted to promote intra-Kashmir trade.

He said India seemed worried over the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as young generation of Kashmiris was fed up with India policies.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan was playing an active role for peace in Afghanistan as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

Earlier while talking to media persons in Manchester, the foreign minister said: “Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from our land. Pakistan has presented Kulbhushan case in the international court in a befitting manner and will win it on the basis of solid evidence.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir dispute, through peaceful means.

He said Pakistan had invited India to sit on the negotiating table for dialogue but New Delhi did not seem ready for it.

