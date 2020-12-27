Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches over $4bn

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that Pakistan’s trade with African countries has reached $4.18 billion dollars in 2019-20, which was increased by seven per cent as compared to the previous year.

In an interview, Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s total trade with Africa has increased from $3.19 billion in 2016-17 to $4.18 billion in 2019-20.

He said as a result of Pakistan’s new engagement with African countries through the “Look Africa Campaign” exports to Africa increased by seven percent.

The advisor said. “For the first time, Pakistan will participate in the International Khartoum Fair next month.”

He said that the Ministry of Commerce has also organized Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, Kenya next month.

Responding to a question, Razak Dawood said, “we are planning to enhance exports of pharmaceuticals, surgical goods and light engineering and electronic products including tractors and agricultural implements, two and three-wheelers, commercial and domestic fans and electrical machinery.”

He said there was a lot of potential of these products to connect with the untapped African market.

