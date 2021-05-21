ISLAMABAD: Since the first day of Israel’s official occupation of Palestine in 1948 Pakistan has taken the principal position pioneered by none other than our leader Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the nation on Friday marking Palestine Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister said that on the night of Ramazan’s 27th roza when Muslims offered prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque, Israeli police stormed them and left many innocent Palestinians injured in the latest flare-up which followed the expulsion of native Palestinians from their family homes at the hands of Jewish settlers.

I was in Mecca at the moment when the news broke and as soon as I returned home, I spoke with Saudi Arab King Salman and the head of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) urging them to do something about this at the international front.

“The very next day of the violence reports I called on OIC general secretary to raise the issue on United Nations General Assembly.”

He said in his message today that the bombardment on Gaza innocent people by Israel’s one of the most ferocious armies in the world has left children and women amongst 250 people dead and scores injured.

He said he received calls from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad who felt the same way about this issue. Only then I reached out to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to express absolute solidarity with them.

READ: Israeli Police Opens Fire On Palestinians At Al-Aqsa Compound

“I have noticed one thing of late which I appreciate that the world opinion on Israeli apartheid is changing in favor of Palestine.”

Earlier, he said, when news of Israeli unprovoked and inordinate attacks broke, people would airbrush it as Israel’s right to self-defence but now things are changing in the West.

Comments

comments