Palestinians facing Israeli brutalities, ceasefire is top priority: FM Qureshi    

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the worst brutalities against innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that ceasefire in the area was his top priority, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program “The Reporters”, FM Qureshi said that Israeli forces were committing grave human rights violations in Palestine. He said that they were targeting hospitals and unarmed people in the area.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that he was waiting for his Palestinian counterpart, adding that as soon as he reached Turkey, they will leave for New York to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The foreign minister said that they will draw the attention of UN secretary-general towards the grave situation in Palestine and will present their point of view over the matter during the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to be held on 20th of May.

Replying to another question, FM Qureshi said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had given a positive response over the matter.

Earlier on May 17, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan and Palestine will jointly move the United Nations against Israel’s military aggression in Gaza.

Addressing the National Assembly session today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the four countries would jointly demand to convene UN General Assembly meeting on the Palestine issue. The foreign minister had said that he would leave for turkey that day where he would meet with his counterparts and will discuss the grave situation in Palestine.

