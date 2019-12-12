Minor boy injured in Pano Aqil dog-bite incident

SUKKUR: A new case of dog-bite is reported from Sindh’s Pano Aqil area, where a stray dog attacked a nine-year-old boy, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in Raza Goth village of the Pano Aqil tehsil and the minor boy, who got injured in the dog attack, was shifted to the Taluqa Hospital for initial dose of anti-rabies vaccine and first aid treatment.

He was later shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur for perfuming a surgery to treat his wounds.

The increasing dog-bite incidents in the province has raised serious questions on the efforts of the provincial authorities and the authorities have come under more scrutiny after a six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, breath his last on Wednesday at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi.

Read More: Another child wounded of stray dog bite in Sindh

He was under treatment at the NICH from mid November, where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to the Director NICH, Dr Jamal, the boy succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body was handed over to the heirs, he continued.

On November 18, the provincial government formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

Hasnain was rushed to the NICH, after the Sindh government took notice of the matter. He was denied treatment in Larkana’s hospitals including biggest medical facilities in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH). His parents were asked to shift him to Karachi.

Comments

comments