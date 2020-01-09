Parents blame in-laws for killing daughter who contracted free-will marriage   

MATIARI: Parents of a girl who contracted a free-will marriage on Thursday blamed the in-laws for killing her in a village near Hala area of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the couple contracted a free-will marriage two years back and appeared before a Karachi court to solemnize the event.

On Thursday, the girl identified as Tania died with her in-laws claiming that she was suffering from Hepatitis. This led to a brawl between the parents of the daughter and other family members of her in-laws during the burial ceremony.

The police were summoned at the occasion, which decided to shift the body to a hospital for conducting a post-mortem on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

The father-in-law of the girl said that a case was pending in the court after the couple contracted a free-will marriage. The husband also claimed that the girl was suffering from Hepatitis even before the marriage.

However, an uncle of the girl blamed that she was killed at the hands of her husband and father-in-law.

Police have begun a probe into the incident and would also record statements from both sides to identify if the death is natural or involves any criminal intent.

Violent incidents over free-will marriage are reported in different parts of the country at regular intervals.

In one such incident on 19 December 2019, unidentified assailants opened fire in the Korangi area of Karachi, killing a man.

The police in its initial statement said that the murder is likely committed over personal enmity as the man has married over his free will. The authorities have collected evidence from the incident site to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

