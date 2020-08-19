ISLAMABAD: The registrar of an accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday returned the supplementary reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others with objections to NAB, ARY News reported.

As per details, the registrar office has told the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that supplementary reference filed in Park Lane case was not properly arranged. It asked the NAB to resubmit it after necessary rectifications.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday had filed a supplementary reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and 19 other suspects in Park Lane case.

In its reference, the anti-corruption watchdog had alleged that Zardari got a loan of Rs1.5 billion released for another of his front company and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

According to NAB, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials had assisted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane agreements and preparation of fake documents.

The anti-graft watchdog stated that loan was obtained on forged documents and later the company refused to pay back an Rs1.5 billion loan that eventually became Rs3.77 bn due to interest.

On August 10, the Accountability Court had indicted Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president in Park Lane case.

