Parliamentary delegation embarks on three-day visit to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser along with the parliamentary delegation for Afghanistan on a three-day visit on Thursday.

Asad Qaiser along with a delegation is visiting Kabul on the special invitation of his Counterpart of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rahmani, reported Radio Pakistan.

The purpose of the visit is to bring the two nations closer, improve bilateral relations, trade and investment, and regional peace.

During this visit, the Speaker will hold meetings with his Counterpart Mir Rehman Rehmani, Chairman Afghan Reconciliation Council Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan Ministers for Commerce and Foreign Affairs Minister and other political and government officials.

The visit of the Speaker to Afghanistan is said to an important milestone in bringing the two countries closer.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to a negotiated political settlement for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

