Various parts of Karachi without electricity for over 60 hours

KARACHI: Several areas in Karachi were still without electricity for more than two days after unprecedented rains lashed the city on Thursday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Even after 60 hours, K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

The parts of Karachi which were still without power include Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Gulberg, Sadar, Burns Road, Jacob Lines, Regal Chowk, Gulshan-e-Hadid and MA Jinnah road.

K-Electric in a statement has maintained that the area will not be energised completely till the rainwater is drained.

The prolonged power breakdown sparked protests and sit-ins on Saturday in several areas, including in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Korangi.

The protesters blocked the Korangi Expressway, causing the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the KE head office on Saturday and was given a briefing on the latest situation regarding restoration of supply to the affected areas.

Earlier on Thursday, some 650 feeders of K-electric had tripped after heavy and incessant downpour, suspending power supply across 60 per cent of Karachi.

Due to the low lying topography of various parts of Karachi, the water deluged into K-electric centres paralyzing electric supply to about 60 per cent of the metropolis.

