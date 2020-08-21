Parts of Sindh to receive rain from today: MET Office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains from today (Friday) till Monday in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to PMD, fifth monsoon system will produce widespread rains in the country during next three days. Karachi is expected to receive more than 100mm rain from today.

The metropolis is receive light to moderate showers today and tomorrow, said director MET Office.Other parts of Sindh including, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana and others are also expected to rain downpour.

Heavy falls are expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Moosa Khel and other areas, said the weather forecast.

The fifth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of southern parts of Sindh, predicted by the weather office from August 14 to 16, was weakened and brought light rainfall and drizzle in the city.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of devastation in the region.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

