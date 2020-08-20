PDMA issues rain-alert for Sindh after downpour forecast

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued rain-alert for Sindh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of a new monsoon system in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on August 21 and 22.

In a letter addressed to DCs and DDMOs, the PDMA said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tomorrow.

The PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Read more: Met Office warns of heavy rainfall in Karachi from Friday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tomorrow (Friday) under the influence of a low-pressure area in India’s Rajasthan.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

Comments

comments