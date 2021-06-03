Passenger aircraft narrowly escapes disaster near KP’s Cherat

NOWSHERA: A foreign airliner narrowly escaped an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Cherat hill station due to adverse weather conditions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Source relayed when the Boeing 789 aircraft travelling from Bahrain to Islamabad got closer to Cherat, the weather deteriorated all of a sudden.

The Passenger aircraft was at an altitude of about 5,000 feet when its ground proximity warning system (GPWS) got activated, alerting its pilot of imminent danger of crashing into the hilly area.

The pilot instantly changed the direction of the plane and flew it to an altitude of 7,000, the sources said, they added the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) control air traffic in the Cherat area.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) air traffic controller has forwarded a report in this regard to its headquarters.

