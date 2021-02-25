Private airline’s plane escapes accident after bird strike

ISLAMABAD: A private airline’s passenger plane narrowly escaped an accident as its wing was damaged by a bird-hit while landing at New Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, an aircraft of a private airliner, PF-125, hit by a bird which caused damage to the aircraft’s wing. However, the captain of the plane managed to safely land at the airport.

The spokesperson of a private airline said that one of the wings of the passenger plane was damaged and engineers were working to repair it.

The Islamabad-bound plane from Karachi was grounded for repair work by the administration.

The bird strike incidents are consistently occurred at the country’s airports especially in Karachi, Lahore and other airports due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at the country’s airports to ensure flight safety.

According to PCAA officials, the system will be installed at Karachi and Lahore airports to avert bird strikes.

The aviation regulator has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms and individuals having experience in wildlife management preferably at airports to work out a feasibility report in this regard.

