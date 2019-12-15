Passenger included in FIA blacklist arrested at Multan airport

MULTAN: The officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested a passenger included in the intel agency’s blacklisted persons upon his arrival at Multan airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The passenger, who is identified as Asif Raza and blacklisted by the intelligence agency, was arrested after arriving at Multan airport from a Sharjah-Multan flight.

Sources said that Asif Raza was wanted to FIA in many cases. The arrested person was shifted to FIA circular office for further investigation.

Earlier on December 13, Customs authorities had foiled a money laundering bid at the Multan International Airport and arrested an accused involved in it.

According to sources, the customs officials intercepted a man at the airport and during the checking process found out 117,000 UAE Dirham, amounting to just below five million Pakistani rupees, in his possession.

Read: Passenger arrested with Rs20 million worth heroin from Lahore airport

It is pertinent to mention here that an adult is allowed to travel with US$10,000 during any foreign trip.

The passenger was travelling from a Sharjah-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

On December 10, law enforcing authorities claimed to have apprehended two men accused of transporting excessive amount of foreign currency- more than the allowed limit- from the country.

The joint action was carried out by the Customs and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) authorities at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

According to officials, the men were trying to smuggle the foreign currency to Dubai. “Acting on a tip-off, the authorities nabbed both men from the airport,” they said adding that they were shifted to another location for further interrogation.

The amount recovered from their possession included 4000 United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirhams and 70,000 Saudi riyals, which amounts around three million Pakistani rupees.

Comments

comments