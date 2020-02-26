Web Analytics
Passenger arrested over Italy’s fake residence permit at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger was offloaded from Turkish airlines’ flight by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration after recovery of fake residence permit of Italy at the New Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, passenger named Muhammad Nadeem was trying to travel through TK-711 flight, but he was offloaded by the FIA immigration team over Italy’s fake residence permit.

The passenger was handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the FIA for further inquiry.

Read more: Two caught trying to travel with fake passports to Canada from Lahore

In the month of January, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  had deported Afghan national for travelling on a fake passport from Germany to Pakistan.

According to the FIA, Afghan national named Abdullah Jan’s passport was found fake during checking at the FIA immigration counter after he had landed at the Islamabad airport from Germany.

Abdullah Jan was deported by the FIA officials, while the concerned airline was fined rs.0.5 million.

