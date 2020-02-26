Passenger arrested over Italy’s fake residence permit at Islamabad airport
ISLAMABAD: A passenger was offloaded from Turkish airlines’ flight by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration after recovery of fake residence permit of Italy at the New Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
As per details, passenger named Muhammad Nadeem was trying to travel through TK-711 flight, but he was offloaded by the FIA immigration team over Italy’s fake residence permit.
The passenger was handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the FIA for further inquiry.
