Eight missing as passenger bus falls into Yarkhun River in Chitral

CHITRAL: As many as eight people have gone missing after a passenger bus fell into the Yarkhun River in the Chitral district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to government officials involved in the rescue operation, overall 10 people were aboard the passenger bus when it fell into the River Yarkhun.

“Local volunteers and police carried out the rescue operation and recovered two people alive as eight people are still missing,” they said adding that the search operation will continue unless the whereabouts of the missing passengers are ascertained.

In a similar incident yesterday, at least eleven people, three children among them, were killed while 13 others wounded after a passenger van fell into a ditch near Kohala early Saturday morning.

According to the police, the ill-fated van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Chakothi when it met the accident.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police said those killed in the accident include three children.

Expressing sadness over the loss of lives, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider summoned a report about the cause of the accident from the authorities concerned.

He instructed that the injured be given the best possible medical aid.

