KARACHI: A Delhi-bound Indian plane on Tuesday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi owing to a medical emergency with a passenger onboard, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the passenger plane-GOW-6658- was traveling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi in India when it made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after the health condition of a traveler, Mohammad Naushad, deteriorated.

The doctors reached the plane soon after it landed on Pakistani soil and pronounced the death of the passenger after his medical examination.

Detailing the entire episode, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said that a GoAir flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after the health condition of one of the travelers deteriorated on the flight.

“We allowed the plane to land on a humanitarian basis,” he said adding that the doctors pronounced him dead after carrying out his medical examination.

This is not the first time that a plane had made an emergency landing on Pakistani soil owing to a medical emergency.

In July this year, a Qatar Airways cargo flight from Doha has made an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, after a Bangladesh national developed a health issue on board.

According to details, a Qatar Airways cargo flight QR-3244 from Doha was scheduled to land at Dhaka airport, Bangladesh but the passenger’s deteriorating condition forced it to make an emergency landing at the Lahore airport.

The Bangladeshi national identified as Ameen-ul-Haq was shifted to National Hospital DHA for medical aid.

