KARACHI: A Qatar Airways cargo flight from Doha has made an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, after a Bangladesh national developed a health issue on board, ARY News reported on Tuesday, city sources.

According to details, a Qatar Airways cargo flight QR-3244 from Doha was scheduled to land at Dhaka airport, Bangladesh but passenger’s deteriorating condition forced it to make an emergency landing at the Lahore airport.

Sources said a pilot sought permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) for an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore which was approved by Lahore ATC.

The Bangladeshi national identified as Ameen-ul-Haq was shifted to National Hospital DHA for medical aid.

Earlier in June, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Riyadh had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, after the plane developed technical fault.

According to details, a PIA flight PK-8726 from Riyadh was scheduled to land at Multan airport but developed a technical fault, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

