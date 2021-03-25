Passenger with fake travel documents nabbed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger has been taken into custody by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at Allama Iqbal International airport Lahore over possessing fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a passenger named Kaleem was set to fly to Spain from Lahore airport via flight no QR-621 but was caught at the immigration counter of the FIA. The arrested passenger is a resident of Gujrat.

FIA officials have shifted the arrested person to an anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on January 28, five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents in Islamabad.

According to details, the apprehended individuals were trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

According to the spokesperson of the CAA, the individuals were trying to board the flight via regular paper visas while one of them, namely Shahid was willing to travel on a fake E-visa.

