Passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-flight

The flying experience of passengers on a Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight turned into a nightmare when an unruly passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday.

Explaining the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “An un-presidential incident happened on Saturday in Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight. A passenger suddenly stood and went to the emergency door and tries to open the door on board when the aircraft was already airborne.”

After attempting to open the emergency door, he was subdued and restrained to his seat. The pilot requested priority at the plane’s destination in Varanasi, and landed without incident just before 4 p.m. local time.

The aircraft landed safely in Varanasi where the passenger was handed over to the local police by CISF and SpiceJet’s security staff.

This isn’t the first time a passenger has attempted to open an airplane’s door mid-flight. Just last week, Spirit Airlines confirmed a similar incident occurred on a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles.

