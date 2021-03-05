Passenger tests positive for COVID-19 moments before flight take-off

A passenger received a report of his COVID-19 test moments before a flight’s take-off, showing that he had tested positive for the virus, forcing the authorities to cancel the flight.

The incident was reported in India, where a Pune-bound IndiGo flight was about to take off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when a passenger informed the crew members that his Covid test report had just arrived and that he had tested positive.

Given that he was headed to Maharashtra, the passenger of the Delhi-Pune IndiGo 6E 286 flight undertook an RTPCR test prior to boarding, however, the result of the test landed on his phone just moments before the flight was about to take off.

The revelation caused panic and forced the cabin crew to alert the pilots regarding the situation, who then decided to take the aircraft to the parking bay.

All passengers were disembarked from the aircraft, which was later fully sanitized and disinfected again.

The infected passenger was taken for treatment.

