Covid third wave: Govt likely to suspend passenger train services for three weeks

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the federal government was considering suspending the operation of all passenger trains throughout the country, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan Railways will allow 50 percent occupancy of passengers instead of 100% occupancy in trains from March 30.

Currently, passenger trains are running with 70 percent occupancy throughout the country as per the new restrictions imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic.

Sources said that 50percent of passengers trains will be shut down by the end of the upcoming week and the government can suspend the operation of all passenger trains if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.

The final decision regarding suspension of train operation will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) banned on Sunday both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

Read More: 3rd Covid-19 wave: NCOC bans indoor, outdoor gatherings including weddings

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

However, weddings, including both indoor and outdoor, will be banned from 5th April onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

Comments

comments