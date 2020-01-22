Passengers get into a brawl with PIA staffer during flight

LAHORE: Two passengers on-board an airplane of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) headed from Lahore to London got into a fight with staff of the airline, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The fight that erupted on the issue of bulkhead seats turned into a brawl, between the two passengers and the staff of PIA in the flight no PK-757 enroute to London.

The two passengers in the flight went on to sit on the bulkhead seats without payment, and exchanged hands after words with the PIA staff, when they were asked to vacate the seats.

In a video available with ARY News, the passengers and the cabin crew can clearly be seen fighting during the flight.

Read more: Details of beneficiaries of free PIA tickets revealed

As soon as the flight landed at the Heathrow airport, the passengers were taken into custody by the London police.

Taking notice of the brawl, the GM Flight Services said investigation into the matter was underway.

On November 10, 2019, a passenger on-board Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) broke out into a fistfight with staff member during flight.

Comments

comments