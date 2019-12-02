Passengers face problems as Allama Iqbal Int’l airport’s website remains down

LAHORE: Passengers facing hurdles as the website of Allama Iqbal International airport (Lahore) remains down from the last two days, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the passengers facing problems in confirming their flight schedule online.

According to the spokesperson, online services have been suspended due to a fault in Karachi’s mainline. Meanwhile, the passengers are forced to wait for online confirmation of their flights due to a massive load at the inquiry number.

Earlier on October 29, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in system across the country went down after internet services were badly impacted due to a fault in international submarine cables.

Read more: PIA check-in system down after submarine cable fault

The national flag carrier was forced to switch to a manual system to run its operations, which resulted in flight delays.

Separately, PIA, in a tweet, said: “PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing an outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country.

We’re moving to backup systems and manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays.”

