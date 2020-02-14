Two passengers with fake travel documents nabbed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at Islamabad airport over possessing fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said the passengers have arrived in Islamabad from China and Malaysia with fake travel documents. FIA officials have shifted the arrested persons to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on January 28, five individuals had been caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents in Islamabad.

According to details, the apprehended individuals were trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

According to the spokesperson of the CAA, the individuals were trying to board the flight via regular paper visas while one of them, namely Shahid was willing to travel on a fake E-visa.

