Two passengers off-loaded from Sharjah-bound flight after testing positive for coronavirus

MULTAN: Two passengers were off-loaded from a Sharjah-bound flight from Multan International airport after they were confirmed infected with coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The passengers hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG) Khan were flying to Sharjah, but were confirmed with the coronavirus and off-loaded, said the airport sources.

Earlier in May, a pilot and three flight attendants of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were detected with coronavirus who had performed duties on a special flight operated between from Australia’s Melbourne to Lahore.

Read more: Three more PIA crew members test positive for coronavirus

A pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and three flight attendants tested positive for coronavirus after they returned from the Lahore-bound special flight from Australia one week ago.

The crew members of PIA were waiting for their COVID-19 test results for one week and later they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore.

The flight attendants include Waqar Farooqui, Sofia Shaikh and Ahmed Ammad and first officer Shakil Akram was also shifted to the CMH Lahore.

