Three passengers arrested at Peshawar airport over fake Covid test certificates

PESHAWAR: As many as three passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar were taken into custody on Sunday for trying to travel while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports, ARY News reported.

According to details, a vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of COVID-19 test

The passengers were traveling from separate flights of a private airline to Jeddah and Sharjah.

The passengers produced test reports to the authorities at the airport and on getting suspicious regarding their authenticity, the reports were checked and turned out to be fake.

All three passengers were offloaded and handed over to the KP health department.

As many as nine more patients of the novel coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,906 in the province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 261 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in a day, bringing the total number of such cases to 67214.

However, 611 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

