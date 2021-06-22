Nine inbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport

KARACHI: At least nine inbound passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the passengers arrived at the airport through a foreign airline from Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 test of the nine of the passengers came positive at the Karachi airport during the examination

According to the airport administration, the COVID-positive passengers have been shifted to the quarantine centre.

However, the passengers were of the view that they were not provided the ambulances donated by the WHO despite several requests. Eight hours after their arrival at the airport, COVID-positive passengers were shifted to a quarantine centre situated in Liaquatabad Town.

Earlier on June 3, three more inbound passengers had tested positive for coronavirus at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were shifted to hospital for quarantine.

Over 58 inbound travellers had been found COVID-positive during the last 20 days at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The Sindh health department had confirmed that three passengers from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah had tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid antigen tests at the airport.

