Passengers up in arms after PIA flight leaves luggage in Sharjah

ISLAMABAD: More than 50 passengers were in for an unpleasant surprise upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport when they got to know the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that brought them from Sharjah to Islamabad has forgotten to bring their luggage.

The PIA flight, PK-182, arrived at Islamabad airport from Sharjah without the luggage of more than 50 passengers. Upon learning about their baggage left behind at the Sharjah airport, the passengers got angry and slammed the national flag carrier’s unprofessional conduct.

However, Pakistan International Airlines officials tried to pacify them, assuring that their luggage will be brought back via the airline’s next flight from Sharjah.

On September 23, four members of the PIA cargo handling staff were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a passenger’s luggage. The stolen jewelry was recovered from their possession, according to a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson.

The arrested staffers, who have been working as loaders on a daily wage, had stolen jewelry from the luggage of the passenger who travelled to Toronto from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore via the airline’s July 19 flight.

