COVID-19 patients will not be moved to quarantine centre forcibly: Sindh health dept   

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Wednesday issued a new advisory for COVID-19 patients, ARY News reported.

According to the new advisory, COVID-19 patients will not be moved to quarantine facility against their will. It is up to the COVID-19 patients whether he/she wants to go to the isolation center or not, read the advisory.

However, it is mandatory for the patient to comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial health department.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Heath Azra Fazal Pechuho had stopped the police from shifting COVID-19 patients to the hospital forcefully. She was of the view that it was the right of the patient to choose the treatment.

The minister had urged the people to go to the quarantine facilities by their own if they tested positive for the pathogen.

Earlier on April 22, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the provincial government was willing to design standard operating procedures (SOPs) for smart policy response against coronavirus pandemic.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had chaired a meeting for holding consultations over policy response regarding the coronavirus pandemic which was attended by experts through video link.

“We want to generate database consisting accurate statistics of the virus. At this time, 3,378 cases of COVID-19 are existed in Sindh and it is a difficult task to tract everyone infected with the virus. We are consistently improving our database since the first case emerged in February 26. I had immediately summoned a session over the issue and closed all schools,” CM Shah had said.

