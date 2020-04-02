11 more patients recover as Sindh records 11th coronavirus death

KARACHI: Another person succumbed to the coronavirus illness in Sindh on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to eleven, ARY News reported.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuho confirmed an 86-year-old died from the coronavirus in Karachi.

He had no foreign travel history and was affected locally, she said, adding he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 1. He had an underlying issue of blood pressure.

The minister said the death toll from the disease has reached eleven with 761 COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the province so far.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the provincial government said, 11 more patients have recovered and their coronavirus test has come out negative. Now, the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stands at 65, he added.

Another 11 patients have recovered & their corona virus test has come negative. Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 65. People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to #COVIDー19. These 65 isolated themselves, can you? — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 2, 2020

20 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh this evening, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 761 .

According to the Sindh health minister, 12 cases have emerged in Karachi, while eight have been detected in pilgrims who arrived at the Sukkur isolation facility from Iran via Taftan border crossing on March 31.

Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi is 295 while 135 cases were detected in Hyderabad. She said 250 cases were reported among pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre.

