Man throws his four children, wife into canal over domestic dispute in Pattoki
PATTOKI: A man threw his four young children and wife into the canal in Pattoki, over a domestic dispute on Saturday, police said.
As per details, the incident took place in Pattoki, an area in Kasur district of Punjab, where an enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over a domestic dispute.
Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad.
While the search for other children is underway.
Kasur police have arrested the accused father and are investigating the incident.
