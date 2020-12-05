Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man throws his four children, wife into canal over domestic dispute in Pattoki

Pattoki Domestic Dispute

PATTOKI: A man threw his four young children and wife into the canal in Pattoki, over a domestic dispute on Saturday, police said.

As per details, the incident took place in Pattoki, an area in Kasur district of Punjab, where an enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over a domestic dispute.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad.

While the search for other children is underway.

Kasur police have arrested the accused father and are investigating the incident.

Read more: Mother throws two children in water tank after fight with husband 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan decides to contact World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine funding

Pakistan

Pattoki judges seek transfer over misbehaviour with female judge

Pakistan

Underage girl allegedly abducted, married to 45-year-old man in Punjab

Lifestyle

‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’ is a sweet love story that may become slightly…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close