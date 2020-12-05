Man throws his four children, wife into canal over domestic dispute in Pattoki

PATTOKI: A man threw his four young children and wife into the canal in Pattoki, over a domestic dispute on Saturday, police said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, the incident took place in Pattoki, an area in Kasur district of Punjab, where an enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over a domestic dispute.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad.

While the search for other children is underway.

Kasur police have arrested the accused father and are investigating the incident.

Read more: Mother throws two children in water tank after fight with husband

Comments

comments