Pattoki father who threw children into canal history-sheeter

PATTOKI: A man who threw his five children into BS Link canal near Jamber after a quarrel with his wife has turned out to be a history-sheeter.

According to the police, Muhammad Ibrahim has three first information reports (FIRs) registered against him at different Kasur police stations. The cases related to robbery and possession of illicit arms, they said.

Meanwhile, an operation to find the bodies of three of the five drowned children continued today. The bodies of two siblings were fished out a day earlier. The funerals of the two children have been held.

The police said Ibrahim, a rickshaw driver, was arrested from the place of the incident. He would often quarrel with his wife Razia Bibi due to which the latter had gone to stay with her parents at Manga.

He went to the house of his in-laws to see his children where the couple exchanged harsh words. Later, he took his children Muhammad Ahmed, 2, Fiza Bibi, 4, Nafeesa Bibi, 5, Muhammad Zain, 8, and Nadia Parveen, 10, to the canal and threw them into the water channel one by one.

