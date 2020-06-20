ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has decided to file review petition over the Supreme Court verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PBC will file review petition over the apex court’s decision to send the issue of the properties of wife and children of Justice Faez Isa to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Vice Chairman PBC Abid Saqi said.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife had already opposed sending the matter to the FBR, the PBC official said.

The PBC will file its review petition after the court’s announcement of the detailed judgment, Abid Saqi said. “The FBR is not expected to conduct an impartial and transparent inquiry under the government pressure,” he added.

The Supreme Court dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s plea on Friday.

A 10-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial also withdrawn the show cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to Justice Faez Isa in July 2019 over writing letters to the president.

In its 11-page short order the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of their properties.

The judgement was opposed by Justice Yahya Afridi while three of the 10 judges wrote additional notes in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the wife of Justice Isa, Zarina Montserrat Khoso Carrera, had provided the money trail for the purchase of the three properties in the United Kingdom (UK) and recorded her statement via video link besides submission of details of her bank accounts.

Comments

comments