PCG, police recover 1,100kg hashish in Gwadar

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and Gwadar police in a joint action foiled a bid to smuggle 1,100kg of hashish through the sea, ARY News reported.

According to the PCG spokesman, the PCG and Gwadar police in an action arrested four accused who were trying to smuggle 1,100 kg Hashish through sea and recovered a speedboat and a vehicle from their custody.

The hashish was being smuggled abroad through sea, when the team raided, said PCG spokesperson.

Earlier, in July, last year, the Coast Guards had recovered drugs worth upto Rs62 million in separate raids.

In the first raid the law enforcement authorities had intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Winder Checkpost and during search recovered 25kg of hashish from the possession of four women.

The women were taken into custody. In another action, the authorities recovered 12 kilograms of hashish from a woman travelling via passenger coach.

