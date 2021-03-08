PCP dashboard: Evaluation of Sindh, GB police officers completed

ISLAMABAD: The evaluation of Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) dashboards belonging to the officers working under the Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police chiefs was completed.

A detailed report of PM’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has been presented to the premier after the completion of scrutiny of 78 police officers from Sindh and 20 cops from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The Inspector General (IG) Sindh police issued warning letters to 25 officers over inaction on complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP). Moreover, clarification was sought from a deputy inspector general (DIG) and two superintendent police (SPs) by the GB IG.

In Sindh, the warning letters have been issued to the senior superintendent police (SSPs) of District East Karachi, Malir and Korangi. SSPs of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Larkana, Kashmore and Jacobabad were also warned of stern action by the IG Sindh over inaction on complaints registered with PCP.

Moreover, Superintendent Police (SP) from Shikarpur, Qambar, Karachi’s Saddar and Investigation East-I have been appreciated for showing good performance in resolving the citizens’ complaints.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the police chief sought clarification from DIG Baltistan, SP Hunza and SP Skardu. The GB police chief appreciated SP Astore, DIG Gilgit and SSP Gilgit for exhibiting good performance.

In October 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a public complaint cell, Pakistan Citizens’ Portal, to hear and address people’s problems. The portal is an app through which denizens can send their complaints to the departments concerned.

The portal had been set up at the Prime Minister’s Office with an aim to timely address complaints of the people and get their feedback. The PM Office will oversee the process of resolution of public complaints and the implementation of recommendations thereof.

Issues related to human rights, corruption, land grabbing, bureaucracy and others can be reported directly to the prime minister through the complaint cell and he will subsequently issue directives for their resolution.

All departments concerned will be bound to take immediate action following complaints forwarded by the countrymen.

