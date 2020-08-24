PMDU receives performance report of FBR officials

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) has received report regarding the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

The report compiled by the Chairman FBR has been presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the report, a strict warning has been given to ten high ranking officials of the FBR over their poor performance. Letters of displeasure have been sent to member Custom Policy, DG Customs Intelligence, Chief Collector Balochistan, Chief Commissioner IR Karachi, Chief Collector Islamabad, DG Customs Karachi, member Customs Operation, Chief Commissioner IR Faislabad.

The Prime Minister House has directed the officials to improve their performance regarding the resolution of public grievances.

Read more: FBR offices directed to expedite operation against tax evasion

The report indicated that strict action will be initiated in case the public complaints are not addressed in a satisfactory manner. The prime minister office directed the FBR chairman to reopen five hundred and fifty-six complaints and ensure their resolution on merit.

The report also commended the performance of the best performing officers.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to review the reforms process in the Federal Board of Revenue and ordered to remove corrupt elements within the tax collection body.

The meeting headed by the prime minister was also attended by federal ministers and advisers including Hammad Azhar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shibli Faraz, Razak Dawood, Ishrat Hussain and Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Comments

comments