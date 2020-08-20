PM Imran Khan reviews reforms process in FBR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review reforms process in the Federal Board of Revenue and ordered to remove corrupt elements within the tax collection body, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting headed by the prime minister was also attended by federal ministers and advisers including Hammad Azhar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shibli Faraz, Razak Dawood, Ishrat Hussain and Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Chairman FBR briefed the meeting over the progress made for bringing reforms in the institution. “Reforms are aimed at bringing transparency in the FBR and easing the tax system,” the chairman said and added that they were bringing automation system in the institution to facilitate the business community.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister stressed the need to promote tax culture and simplifying the taxation process.

“We have to remove corrupt elements from within the FBR to address reservations of masses,” he said and directed the FBR chairman to emphasize on automation process for refunds, tax determination and its collection.

Read More: FBR offices directed to expedite operation against tax evasion

He ordered to simplify the tax forms for small enterprises.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the FBR to set deadlines for achieving tax targets and submit a report on reforms process to the PM office on a regular basis.

The prime minister also called for devising an effective mechanism at the country’s borders to halt smuggling activity. “Ensure effective monitoring of crossing points at the borders,” he directed.

