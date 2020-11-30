PDM to announce its future strategy soon: Maryam Nawaz

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will announce its future strategy soon, ARY News reported.

Addressing the public gathering under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people for “transforming the entire city into a rally venue.”

Greeting PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who is making her PDM debut today, Maryam Nawaz that when the country faces a threat, then its daughters and mothers come out to save it. On the occasion, she extended her congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party on its foundation day.

Read More: Fire erupts near venue of PDM’s Multan public rally

She lashed out at the government for creating hurdles to stop the public meeting and arresting their activists across the country. The PML-N leader also criticized the government over its “failure in controlling inflation.”

Talking about the death of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar, the PML vice president said that her father, Nawaz Sharif, had asked her to go to the people of Multan but do not discuss the family’s grief. Nawaz Sharif had said that their family’s grief was lesser than that of the masses, she added.

Comments

comments