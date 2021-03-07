Will not support PDM candidate for Senate chairman, PML-Q tells Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Sunday refused to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The PPP delegation comprised of Bilawal Bhutto, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jameel Soomro held meeting with PML-Q leadership to get support for the PDM in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

During the meeting, the Chaudhry brothers refused to vote for the PDM candidate in the upcoming Senate chairman poll.

“PML-Q is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and will vote government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman slot,” Chaudhry brothers told Bilawal.

The PPP chairman today reached the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and met with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain. Bilawal Bhutto also inquired about the health of the ailing PML-Q chief.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the upcoming Senate chairman election and the overall political situation were discussed.

لاہور: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی گلبرک میں چوہدری برادران کی رہائش گاہ آمد لاہور: چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی مسلم لیگ قائداعظم کے مرکزی صدر چوہدری شجاعت حسین اور پنجاب کے صدر چوہدری پرویز الہی سے ملاقات@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/CrvnSzEUsF — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 7, 2021

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussian and Hussain Elahi were also present during the meeting.

Race for Senate chairman

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate. The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

