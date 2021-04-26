PDM to discuss its future plans in Islamabad session today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) holding a meeting at Islamabad residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman today to discuss its future strategy, ARY News reported Monday.

According to sources, estranged allies Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) were not invited in the summit session of the alliance scheduled to be held at 4:00 PM today.

The PDM session will consult over launching an anti-government movement and consider over starting long march after Eidul Fitr.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier asked the PPP and the ANP to revisit their resignations from the alliance.

In a press conference, Fazlur Rehman said both the parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM.

He said PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with the consensus and if any party found violating the consensus then it must be made answerable.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s confidant Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro is learned to have been holding secret meetings with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Well-placed sources told ARY News that Soomro met Maulana Fazlur Rehman thrice over the past few days and discussed with him the PPP-PML-N rift and the future of the opposition alliance.

Soomro conveyed the former president’s message to the PDM chief insisting that the alliance should accept Gillani as opposition leader and move on.

