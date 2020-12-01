MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that now they are eyeing December 13 public rally in Lahore.

Fazlur Rehman reached the residence of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani to congratulate him over a successful public rally in Multan, yesterday.

Addressing the media flanked by Gilani, Fazlur Rehman claimed that Multan’s public rally remained successful and he thanked the masses for their support.

He said that now the opposition alliance, PDM is eyeing December 13 public rally in Lahore and added that future strategy would be devised in a meeting of the alliance.

The JUI-F chief claimed that the government has lost its writ.

On the occasion, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani thanked Fazlur Rehman for visiting his residence and thanked for cooperation from the PDM parties.

Read more: Fire erupts near venue of PDM’s Multan public rally

The PPP stalwart said that there was no light, no water, and other facilities at the jalsagah but the PDM held its public rally at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

He alleged that people were forced not to attend the PDM public rally.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a public rally in Multan. The PDM workers removed all hurdles and entered Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh.

