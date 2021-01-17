PDM trying to intimidate state institutions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Sunday termed the scheduled protest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) an attempt to intimidate state institutions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz asked the PDM member parties to submit record of their foreign funding to the ECP instead of pressurizing the state institutions.

He said that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the people through demonstrations. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted record of donations it received from workers and sympathizers abroad to ECP’s scrutiny committee.

He maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) were reluctant to submit the record of donations worth billions of rupees to ECP.

Shibli Faraz said that the opposition parties under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement have become united to conceal their corruption.

Read More: ECP scrutiny committee summons PPP, PML-N in foreign funding case

Earlier on January 15, the Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in foreign funding case respectively on January 18.

The committee through a notice had summoned PML-N in the foreign funding case on January 18 at 12:00pm, while the representative of PPP had been asked to appear before the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan at 2:00 pm.

