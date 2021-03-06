PDM leaders, lawmakers to meet at Sindh House today

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) central leaders and lawmakers will be held at Sindh House in Islamabad today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will host a brunch party for PDM leaders and parliamentarians at the Sindh House today.

Moreover, PDM leaders will hold a session which would be attended by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, sources said. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz is expected to arrive in the Sindh House along with a delegation.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will not attend the event due to ailment, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not participate as he is currently residing in Sukkur.

Read: Senate elections: ECP responds to PM, ministers’ statement

After concluding the session, the PDM leaders will address a media conference at the Sindh House.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to boycott the National Assembly session during which Prime Minister Imran Khan would take a vote of confidence from the Parliament.

According to sources having knowledge of the consultation which transpired into the final decision, the suggestion to boycott the National Assembly proceedings came from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Later speaking to the media to announce the decision, Fazlur Rehman had said that the lawmakers from the opposition alliance would not participate in the National Assembly session. “The session will lose its importance in the absence of the opposition,” he said. “Continue your government and hold assembly sessions with the fake mandate,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence afresh from the National Assembly today.

Comments

comments