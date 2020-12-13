PDM leaders share image of PTI Lahore gathering on social media

LAHORE: Amid reports of less attendance at the PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, the leaders of the opposition alliance belonging to PPP and PML-N shared fake images of today’s rally using a photo of PTI’s public gathering in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, three top leaders of the PDM including two from PML-N, Maiza Hameed, and Abid Sher Ali- and a third from PPP- Shehla Raza shared fake pictures claiming it to be from today’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

We’re honoured. Thank you for using our pictures, at least you’ve all accepted. pic.twitter.com/2cLOgkB0UM — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 13, 2020



Maiza Hameed and Abid Sher Ali shared the image of PTI public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore during 2014.

On the other hand, Shehla Raza shared an image from the funeral of TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, claiming it to be from today’s PDM event.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism Zulfi Bukhari said that the PML-N leaders and activists were sharing the images of PTI public gathering in Lahore during 2014.

“We’re honoured. Thank you for using our pictures, at least you’ve all accepted,” he said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties has failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

Comments

comments